Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in September

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

