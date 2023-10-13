TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TTE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. 214,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.