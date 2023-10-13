Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) vs. Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Critical Analysis

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Touchpoint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.75 -$2.86 million ($0.24) -12.12 Touchpoint Group $90,000.00 0.00 -$5.20 million N/A N/A

Franklin Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Touchpoint Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% Touchpoint Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Touchpoint Group beats Franklin Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; and Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and related benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Miami, Florida.

