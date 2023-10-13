Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.56. 488,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,724. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $187.29 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

