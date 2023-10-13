Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 542,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average daily volume of 261,089 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $86.07 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $109.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

