Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $206.86 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.53.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.