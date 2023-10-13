Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 199,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.49 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

