Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $191.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

