Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

TZOO stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,337,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,082,863.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 505,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelzoo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

