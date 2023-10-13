Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
