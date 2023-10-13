Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.