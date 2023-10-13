Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Trimble Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
