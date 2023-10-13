TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Shares Down 51.8%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF – Get Free Report) traded down 51.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.21. 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

