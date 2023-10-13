TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 100.36 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,353.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.68. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28).

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

