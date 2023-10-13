TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 100.36 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £750.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,353.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.68. TwentyFour Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28).
