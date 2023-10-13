Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

TWST opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $40.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

