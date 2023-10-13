Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
TWST opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $998.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $40.50.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
