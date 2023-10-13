UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 388,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,344. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

