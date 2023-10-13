UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.

UDR stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

