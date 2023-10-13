UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDR
UDR Stock Performance
UDR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.
Institutional Trading of UDR
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.