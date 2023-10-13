UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Down to $161.00

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.00, but opened at $154.22. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 1,121 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $329,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

