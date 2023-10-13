Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.79 and a 200 day moving average of $460.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

