UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,391,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.