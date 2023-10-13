UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $38,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 over the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

