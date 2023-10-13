UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UMH Properties

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $924.54 million, a P/E ratio of -42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -248.48%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.