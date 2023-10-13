Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $48.28. 58 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Separately, Barclays raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 75 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

