Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

