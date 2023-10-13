United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,371.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

