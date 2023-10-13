United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Lithium Stock Performance

United Lithium stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 34,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,755. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Bergby Lithium Project, located in Sweden. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining cell claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

