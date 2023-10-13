United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Update

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Lithium Stock Performance
United Lithium stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 34,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,755. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
United Lithium Company Profile
