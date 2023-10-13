United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

