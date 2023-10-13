United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.