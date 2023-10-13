UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.85-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.