Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.88. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Unrivaled Brands
