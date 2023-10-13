Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,832. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.88. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.