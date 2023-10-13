Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

UNM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 173,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,259. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

