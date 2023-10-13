Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $175,100.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $646,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89.

Shares of UPST opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.04. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

