Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.