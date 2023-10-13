Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on UTZ
Utz Brands Price Performance
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.