V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VCHYF stock remained flat at $21.84 on Friday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

