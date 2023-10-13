Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,474,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.75. 1,305,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

