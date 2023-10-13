Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.04

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.48. Valneva shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 239 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

