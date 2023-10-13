VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

BJK stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,253. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

