VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Gap Up to $27.74

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.74, but opened at $28.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 4,740,323 shares trading hands.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,593,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

