VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $32.24

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $33.29. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 1,226,971 shares changing hands.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

