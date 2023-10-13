Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.61 and last traded at C$21.61. 86,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 82,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.49.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.