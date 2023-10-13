Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after buying an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

