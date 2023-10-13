Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by PayPay Securities Corp

PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 455.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 210,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,040. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

