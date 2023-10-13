Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

