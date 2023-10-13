Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 5.7% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. 196,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,093. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

