Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,603. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.25 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

