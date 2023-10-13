Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $398.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.27. The firm has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

