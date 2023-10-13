Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $397.25. 1,047,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,277. The stock has a market cap of $317.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.02 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

