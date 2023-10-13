Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 92.1% in September

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
