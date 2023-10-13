Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 92.1% in September

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

