Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 395,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

