Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,006,000 after acquiring an additional 512,225 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.