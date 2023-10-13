Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,798.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 566,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 561,386 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $93.80. 438,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

